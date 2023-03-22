Increase Army's Capital Budget Due To Hostile Neighbours: Parliament Panel

A parliamentary panel in its report has suggested that the capital budget of the Indian Army should be increased in order to facilitate enhancing its deterrent capacity to ward off challenges from the two "hostile" neighbours. The report apparently referred to China and Pakistan as the two neighbours of India.

Meanwhile, the committee also went on to appreciate the efforts made by the Centre and the Defence Ministry for the indigenisation of Indian military platforms and hoped that the country will achieve the target of 100 per cent contract value going to Indian vendors in the coming times.

Stressing the challenges before Indian defence forces, the parliamentary committee has also cited proxy wars, referring to cross-border terrorism conspiracy in Jammu and Kashmir by the Pakistan-based elements. In view of the fund allocation for the modernisation of the army, the committee believes that it should always be incremental, as and when required.

The report mentions, "The committee also desired that there should be a separate allocation for committed liabilities and new schemes, under the modernisation/capital budget," news agency PTI reported. According to sources, the report on the analysis of the Indian defence budget was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

In an indirect reference to China and Pakistan, the report also reads, "Our expenditure should be in proportion to the increase in defence spending of our neighbours. Therefore, the committee recommended that the capital budget of the Army should be increased to have a deterrent capacity to ward off at least two hostile neighbours."

Where does India stand in Defence budget?

In the Budget 2023-24, which was tabled in Parliament on February 1 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the central government allocated Rs 5.94 lakh crore to the defence sector. This 2023-24 budget for the Indian defence sector shows a jump of 13 per cent over the 2022-23 budget.

The defence budget also saw an unprecedented jump in the operational allocation of the Armed Forces. For defence pensions, Rs 1.38 lakh crore was allocated. Whereas, capital outlay pertaining to modernisation and infrastructure development increased to Rs 1.62 lakh crore, a 57% rise since 2019-20.

When it comes to the defence organisations functional across the country and its borders, the capital budget of BRO was enhanced by 43 per cent to Rs 5,000 crore at Rs 23,264 crore, and the allocation to DRDO increased by 9 per cent. Out of the total allocation for the defence sector, iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) received Rs 116 crore, a rise of 93 per cent if compared to 2022-23. iDEX promotes an ecosystem to foster innovation and technology development in Defence and Aerospace.