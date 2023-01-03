Last Updated:

'Increasing Participation Of Women Is Reflection Of Progress In Science': PM Modi At ISC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, addressed the Indian Science Congress virtually. Here are top quotes by PM Modi from his address at the 108th ISC.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, January 3, inaugurated the 108th edition of the Indian Science Congress through video conferencing. The five-day 108th session of ISC is taking place at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University at its Amravati Road Campus. Notably, the theme of the event is 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.'

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's address during the Indian Science Congress:

Science should make India Atmanirbhar

"Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science," he said.

PM Modi further said that in 21st-century of India, we have two things in plenty:

  • Data
  • Technology

"These can take India's science to new heights. Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge," PM added.

Women empowerment is top priority

''The increasing participation of women is a reflection of the progress of society and science,'' said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the conference.  

"Right now India has got the responsibility of G-20 chairmanship. 'Women lead development' is also a major topic among other topics of G-20."

"Today, the country's aim is not only that women should be empowered through science, but science should also be empowered with the participation of women. Our aim is to give a new impetus to science and research."

Science must go out from lab to land

"The efforts of Science can turn into significant achievements only when they reach from 'Lab to Land' and when their impact is from 'Global levels to Grassroots," PM Modi added.

'Work on subjects that are important for the entire humanity'

"We need to work on subjects that are important for the entire humanity and the increasing needs of India. If the scientific community works towards the innovation of energy requirements, it'd help the country."

