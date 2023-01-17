Incredible Army Mule Awarded COAS Commendation Card On Army Day 2023 For Selfless Service

On Army Day 2023, Remount Number 4K-509 and unit Hoof Number-122 Mule (Mountain Artillery) was awarded COAS Commendation Card by Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

Despite living in extremely tiring and inhospitable conditions, Hoof Number-122 Mule always stood at the forefront of Animal Transport convoys from Forward Patrolling Point to Yangtse (above 15,000 feet).

A mule is a hybrid between a donkey and a horse and is believed to have the highest endurance in carrying materials in the toughest of terrains.

His steady physical and incredibly calm temperament had a calming effect on the other feared animals, helping to ensure that there were no casualties.

Mules of animal transport units have been a vital link in logistics chain in remote regions under most challenging conditions. Hoof No 122, one such Hero awarded COAS Commendation Card on #ArmyDay2023, an apt recognition of selfless service by unsung warriors@adgpi@easterncomd pic.twitter.com/eZzrSjhGru — Gajraj Corps (@GajrajCorps_IA) January 16, 2023

Even after unfavourable climatic conditions like heavy rains and treacherously slippery track conditions, the mule actively displayed tremendous physical robustness, and surefootedness and was always ready to undertake load-lifting duties impressively contributing to tedious challenges like lifting vital Engineer/ Ammunition and ration loads during Advance Winter Stocking 2021.

The six-year-old brave warrior lifted a load of around 6500 Kilograms and swiftly covered a distance of 750 Kilometers.

The young mule took hundreds of tonnes to seemingly impossible pockets of the Indian Army’s outposts. Some of them were also situated 15,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s cold desert.

His marvelous performance on duty in tough environment deserved recognition.

Army Day celebrations 2023

For the very first time Army Day celebrations took place outside the national capital and were held in Karnataka's Bengaluru this year. This was the first time the parade was held outside Delhi since its commencement in 1949.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande among other top officials including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the Army Day 2023 parade at the Regimental Centre of the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) in Bengaluru at Govindaswamy parade ground.

Addressing Army Day 2023, Chief of Army Staff Manoj Pande said that, "this is the first time Army Day is being celebrated outside Delhi. General Manoj Pande said, "This has given a golden opportunity to Army to connect to the people. I am confident this will make our relations even stronger."

January 15 marks the Indian Army Day as the Indian people and the Indian Army honour Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa who in 1949 on this day, took Francis Roy Butcher's post as Army Chief Officer.