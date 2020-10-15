'Incredible India': From Picturesque Views To Unexplored Roads, Pics Of 10 Stunning Cities

While Goa is already the perfect getaway with a range of things to offer, exploring it on a hot air balloon would surely be a one-of-a-kind unforgettable sky-high experience.
Every state has its own speciality and Jaipur in Rajasthan is definitely among the bests. From delicious food to picturesque views, the pink city doesn't disappoint its travellers.
For the ones who seek peace away from city life, Karnataka's beaches such as Majali Beach is a 'paradise' for lovers of the sea.
A significant part of India's cultural heritage is the Sun temple at Konark in Odisha. The architectural wonder is dedicated to Sun God Surya and is a World Heritage Site since 1984.
McLeod Ganj is a must-visit for the adventurous souls. It has breathtaking views of gigantic mountains, challenging treks, and a perfect view of stars at night.
While Delhi rich architectural heritage is often sidelined, the Akshardham temple in the National Capital deserves attention. It has reopened again to offer its musical fountains and laser shows.
Another one for sea lovers is Kerala's Kappad beach which has now been awarded 'Blue Flag' certification by an eminent international jury comprising members of UNEP, UNWTO, FEE and IUCN.
Another one from Himachal Pradesh as it's every village is majestic. This is Jibhi that gives perfect amalgamation of nature, peace, and tranquillity.