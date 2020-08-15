Independence Day 2020: Galwan Martyr Col Santosh Babu's Wife's Message For India

As India marked the completion of 73 years of independence, the family of Galwan valley martyr Colonel Santosh Babu saluted the braveheart for his supreme sacrifice for the nation. Family members of Colonel Santosh Babu, led by his wife, paid tribute to the martyred soldier and urged the citizens of India to serve and help the nation at all times. Further, the wife of the Galwan valley martyr appealed to the people of India to start using local, Made in India products to further the development of the country.

Martyr's wife's message to the nation

"Independence Day does not mean just one day. The celebration shouldn't be just for a day. Anyone can help anytime. Help the nation as much as possible. Use Indian products, develop India & help it move ahead", Colonel santosh Babu's wife's message to India on Independence Day.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh unfurls the National flag

Celebrating India's 74th Independence Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday unfurled the national flag at his residence in New Delhi. After that, he said, "We will get freedom in its true meaning when India becomes 'Aatma Nirbhar' (self-reliant). So today we need to take a pledge to make India self-reliant." Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister greeted the nation and wrote, "Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day."

भारत के ७४वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ!



Warm greetings to every Indian on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.#IndiaIndependenceDay #स्वतंत्रतादिवस pic.twitter.com/AQjByCa9hS — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 15, 2020

PM Modi to address nation

PM Modi is slated to arrive at Lahore Gate of Red Fort at 7:18 am and will unfurl the National Flag. He will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. The Guard of Honour contingent for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 24 men each from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour will be positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.

