1400 Labs, 7 Lakh COVID Tests Daily, PM Modi Praises India's Digital Health Mission

In a massive announcement during his Independence Day speech on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about how the women of India whenever given a chance have made India proud. He said, "Women in India are working in the underground coal mines as well as flying fighter plains." Narendra Modi added that India is among few countries where Navy and Army give women combat roles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hoisted the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India celebrates its 74 Independence Day.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission achievements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Government of India is has fulfilled the long-pending aspirations of women by ensuring then equal freedom and jobs, granting 6-months paid pregnancy leaves and the abolishment of triple talaq. The Prime Minister also added that 40 crore bank accounts have been created under 'Jan Dhan Account Yojna' under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission, 22 crores of the bank account are owned by women.

"In COVID-19 pandemic Rs 30,000 crores has been deposited in women's accounts. Rs 25 crore-worth Mudra Loan has been sanctioned out of which 70% were women," added the Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech. PM Modi further added, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna, most of the house registries have been made under the name of women."

The Government of India is working actively towards the betterment of women health. Under the Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana campaign, Janaushadhi Kendra supplied almost 5 crore sanitary pads. The pads were available at 1 Re each for all underprivileged women. The Prime Minister also mentioned that to eradicate malnourishment and determine the right age for girls to marry, government committees have been set up that will monitor the progress of the schemes as they're being implemented.

National Digital Health Mission

PM Modi explained that the country has learned its biggest lesson of Aatmanirbhar Bharat Mission from the health sector. India had only 1 testing lab before COVID-19 but now has a network of 1400 testing labs. During the initial days of COVID-19, only 300 tests were performed per day and now 7 lakh COVID-19 tests are being done per day.

In the period of five years, more than 5 lakh seats have been increased for the students. More than 1.5 lakh wellness centres have been planned for rural areas out of which 1/3 of them are already functional and provided proper COVID-19 aid.