PM Modi Eyes 'Make In India' To 'Make For World' Shift & Multi-modal Infra In I-day Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the Red Fort in Delhi on Independence Day 2020. In his speech, PM Modi told the citizens that the country needs to move from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'. He also spoke about the multi-modal connectivity infrastructure which is essential for the country's growth and development.

From 'Make in India' to 'Make for World'

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, PM Modi addressed the nation and shared his plans on helping in India grow. He said that all the eyes are on India as we are constantly bringing in new reforms which are being noticed.

"Even during the COVID-19 crisis, global companies are turning to India and looking at it as a supply chain. This is why we need to move forward with a new mantra, we need to move from 'Make in India' to 'Make for World," said PM Modi in his address.

"We have faced a lot of challenges in the past few months. The floods, cyclones, earthquakes and more which has impacted a large number of people but we never lost faith and kept moving forward. The government is focused on getting India out of the current financial crisis which has occurred due to coronavirus pandemic. The National Infrastructure Pipeline project will play a major role in this. Nearly 7000 projects will be undertaken in different sectors under the National Infrastructure Pipeline which will improve the overall infrastructure in the country. This move will provide employment," he added.

Multi-Modal Connectivity Infrastructure

As per Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to develop and become a world leader, India needs better connectivity between the transportation systems like the trains, roads, buses, seaports and airports and in order to achieve that we need a multi-modal connectivity infrastructure.

"For a better future, our country needs better infrastructure and connectivity. We cannot live in a situation where the roads, railways stations, bus stations, seaports and airports are not interconnected. We require a comprehensive and integrated infrastructure and for this, we have already started working on our dream of multi-modal connectivity infrastructure. Seaports play an essential role in international trade. In order to improve the situation around the ports, we will construct a new 4 lane road with modern infrastructure," said PM Modi

