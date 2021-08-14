Independence Day 2021: Happy Independence Day Quotes, Wishes, Images For WhatsApp Status

India will mark its 74th Independence Day this year on August 15, 2021. On this day every year, India celebrates the countless named and unnamed freedom fighters who fought against British rule. The day is observed as a national holiday with the Tricolour hoisted at the Red Fort, Delhi and every educational and cultural institution. It is then followed by singing the national anthem.

Here is a list of Independence day quotes and statuses to mark the 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2021:

"Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?" ~ Mahatma Gandhi

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." ~ Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru

“Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves.” - Abraham Lincoln

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get." - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

“Tum Muje Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga”- Subhash Chandra Bose

"Let new India arise out of peasants' cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." — Swami Vivekananda

“The greatest gifts you can give your children are the roots of responsibility and the wings of independence.” -- Denis Waitley

Go to the Google playstore. Search for apps like Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers. Download and install apps from the list provided on the playstore. After installation, select the preferred stickers and click on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

Happy Independence Day. Let us all pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation.

Sare Jahan se achcha Hindustan Hamara. Happy Independence Day 2021.

Made Indian flag always fly higher when we celebrate the significant day teacher with great pride joy and happiness. Wish you a very happy 74th Independence Day.

Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, flown in glory~ the Tiranga on Independence Day. Happy Independence Day to you. Proud to be an India.

