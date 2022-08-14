Ahead of India's 75th Independence Day, the Border Security Force troops and Pakistan Rangers personnel exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. On-ground visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the soldiers of both sides offering sweets to each other.

In the video, Indian soldiers can be seen greeting their Pakistani counterparts and offering them sweets as India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The soldiers of India and Pakistan exchanged sweets at the zero line of the international border. Pakistan's Rangers also offered sweets to the BSF soldiers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day. Security personnel of both sides shook hands with each other and posed for cameras. After exchanging sweets, the soldiers of both nations closed the gates at the international border.

BSF soldiers organise walkathon as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the 63 Bn BSF soldiers at Jaipur organised a walkathon. The security personnel of BSF participated in the walkathon to spread awareness about the Flag code. Children and teachers of EDuBrain at World School Bhanpur in Amer also participated in the event. Similarly, the 25 Bn BSF soldiers in Delhi organised a Tiranga Motorcycle Rally as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign as India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched to encourage people to bring Tiranga home and hoist it to mark Independence Day.

Under the aegis of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav, Walkathon was organised by 63 Bn BSF at Jaipur. Unit personnel participated enthusiastically to spread awareness about the Flag Code. Children & teachers of EDuBrain World School Bhanpur, Amer also took part in the event.#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/LSpIK4IbDm — BSF (@BSF_India) August 13, 2022

108-feet tall National Flag installed in Baramulla

Meanwhile, a 108-feet tall National Flag has been installed at Hyderbeigh in Baramulla. GoC Kilo Force Major General SS Slaria told news agency ANI that the National Flag is the "first of its kind" installed in North Kashmir. He thanked the citizens of the region for participating in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. Notably, the campaign has been launched by the Modi government ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. Meanwhile, Historical monuments across the nation have been illuminated in Tricolour as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Jammu & Kashmir | 108 feet tall National Flag installed at Hyderbeigh in Baramulla



This is the first of its kind installed in North Kashmir. I thank the citizens of this region to take forward the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign: GoC Kilo Force Maj Gen SS Slaria pic.twitter.com/brPUmjQtRk — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

Image: ANI