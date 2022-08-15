Independence Day 2022: Celebrations On In Full Swing In Menchukha Near Indo-China Border

As India completed 75 years of Independence on August 15, Republic TV, for the first time in the history of live broadcasting, reported live from Menchukha, the easternmost village in Arunachal Pradesh. This amazing feat was made possible by the Indian Army and Signal Corps. Menchukha, also called Mechuka, is situated near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The visuals show the 13 Grenadiers regiment of the Indian Army dancing to celebrate 75 years of India's freedom.

Speaking to Republic, an Army officer said, "We want to give the message that Army is always there for the country. The welfare and defence of the country always come first."

Another Army officer said that he is happy to celebrate Independence Day with jawans. "For us, the whole country is our family," he asserted.

Mechuka town is situated 6,000 feet above sea level in the Mechukha Valley in Shi Yomi district in Arunachal Pradesh. The LAC (McMahon Line) there separates Indian and Chinese territory.

PM Modi lauds soldiers for adopting the vision of Atmanirbhat Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded soldiers for adopting the vision of Atmanirbhat Bharat (self-reliant India) and taking steps towards realising it.

"I want to salute the soldiers of this country from my heart. The manner in which my vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat has been collectively adopted by the soldiers and officers of the Armed Forces, I cannot salute them enough," he said.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, PM Modi also expressed pride over the made-in-India howitzer.

"The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the Tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," PM Narendra Modi said, adding that all Indians got inspired and felt empowered by hearing the made-in-India gun roar.

The indigenous howitzer which was used for the ceremonial 21-shot salute has been designed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).