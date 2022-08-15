Independence Day 2022: Duo Hoists Tricolour In Self-made Hexacopter In Haryana; Watch

Amid the celebrations of the 76th Independence Day of India, two drone enthusiasts hoisted the Tricolour using their indigenously made drone in the state of Haryana. Two citizens - Saurav Singh and Pawan Pandey - hoisted the National Flag in the air at the Green Drone Zone in the state, using their self-made hexacopter which was developed under the Make in India scheme.

The 3-meter wide and 2-meter long Indian flag was underslung from the drone and it remained in the air for over 30 minutes. The hexacopter, built by the duo of Saurav Singh and Pawan Pandey, was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' or self-reliant India.

#WATCH | Two drone enthusiasts Saurav Singh & Pawan Pandey today hoisted a 3m wide & 2m long national flag in green drone zone of Haryana using their self-made hexacopter produced under Make in India initiative. The drone flew for more than 30 minutes with the flag underslung pic.twitter.com/6atRWk5das — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the responsibility of every citizen': PM Modi

While addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, PM Modi stressed the need to be self-sufficient in every sector. He said, "A self-reliant India or 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' is the responsibility of every citizen, every government, and every unit of society." The Prime Minister said that a self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government programme. "This is a mass movement in society. I invite the private sector to ensure that "Made in India" products are spread globally," he said.

Interestingly for PM Modi's speech at the Red Fort, a counter-drone system made indigenously by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had been set up in the capital to prevent any threats from small drones.

The counter-drone system developed by DRDO is being used for the detection, deterrence and destruction of incoming drones. The newly developed counter-drone system enables the mitigation of the impact of drones posing a threat to national security. The system was handed over to the armed forces by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in 2021.

Atmanirbharta in India's defence sector

Owing to the instability at the borders and the recent wars, India realised that the country needs to overcome its dependency on other nations for war equipment and be self-reliant. Under the vision and leadership of PM Modi, the country launched its Make-in-India initiative and since its inception, the growth of India's exports in defence has grown multiple folds. Statistically speaking, according to data by Mint, in 2014-15, the country exported $254 million dollars worth of defence equipment and increasing that manifold, in 2020-21, India exported 1,106 million dollars worth of defence equipment.

While addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi in his speech thanked the Armed Forces for opting for 330 indigenous products instead of importing.

The Indian Navy, accepting the delivery of India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) "Vikrant" on July 28, from her manufacturer Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, made maritime history and took the nation one step closer to fulfilling the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

(With inputs from ANI)