Independence Day 2022: From Delhi To Kashmir Heavy Security Cover Observed Across Country

As India celebrates the 76th Independence day on August 15, 2022, a heavy security blanket is seen across the country from Delhi to Kashmir to Northeastern states to avoid any untoward situation during the independence day celebration. The police machinery across States has been put on vigil to ensure that the celebrations are not hampered in any way.

In the national capital, where PM Modi will be addressing the nation on the 76th Independence day from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort, security has been ramped up with Delhi police deploying over 10,000 personnel to guard the iconic Red Fort. Notably, from facial recognition system (FRS) cameras installed at the entry point of the Mughal-era monument to multi-layered security cover deployment of over 400 kite-catchers and fliers on rooftops and other sensitive locations in the fort area to counter any threats from sub-conventional aerial platforms, making the area under hawk-eye vigil, PTI reported.

In addition to that, a five-kilometre area around the monument has been marked as "No kite flying zone'' till the tricolour is hoisted. Anti-drone systems from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and other security agencies have also been installed. It is pertinent to mention that section 144 has already been imposed in the national capital ahead of Independence day.

Security ramped up in Jammu and Kashmir

Heavy security deployment is seen in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the 76th Independence day. Notably, in Kashmir, where the main function will be held at the Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presiding over the celebration there, several drones, snipers and policemen in plain clothes have been deployed for surveillance. Vehicle checking has been intensified, according to officials, while police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Kashmir valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations.

Accordingly, random searches of vehicles and frisking of people are also being carried out at several places in the valley by the security forces. In addition to this, sharpshooters have been deployed at all high-rise buildings around Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium to prevent any untoward incidents. Human and technical surveillance is being used to ensure that the day passes off peacefully.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on August 12, the Srinagar police took to its Twitter and said, "Aerial watch is being maintained in major markets of Srinagar city, looking for miscreants, criminals and subversive elements. Such elements should know that there is an eye above looking for them."

Anti-drone system deployed in Mumbai

Far away from Srinagar in Maharashtra's Mumbai, several law-enforcing units have been deployed to patrol the streets of the financial capital of the country along with anti-drone systems, an official told PTI. Adding further the official said that while there was no specific input in view of independence day, as a matter of routine, security of vital installations had been increased and officials have been asked to conduct spot visits.

Security beefed up in Northeastern states

Security has been stepped up after the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent), both outlawed militant organisations, called a "Boycott" of the independence day celebrations and "Total shutdown" in five states of the northeast.

According to the official in Tripura's Agartala, additional forces have been deployed in strategic areas, while dog squads have been put into service to thwart any untoward incident. A senior Border Security Force (BSF) officer said that the 856-km international border has been put on high alert to ensure peace during the independence celebrations.

Whereas in Assam, a neighbour of Tripura, a multilayer security arrangement has been put in place across parade grounds and other sensitive places in the state, a top police officer told PTI, adding that they have information on some movements of the insurgent groups in a few districts, mostly in those along the inter-state border with Arunachal Pradesh.

"We have got inputs of militant movements in a few districts, mostly in upper Assam along the inter-state border with Arunachal. The district SP shave been asked to deploy a multi-layered security system in and around the parade grounds in the state," he told PTI on condition of anonymity.

(With inputs from PTI)