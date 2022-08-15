Last Updated:

Independence Day 2022: Here's How People Across The Nation Celebrated 75 Years Of Freedom

From Mumbai to Tamil Nadu and more, take a look at how people across the nation celebrated Independence Day 2022 with full pomp and fervour.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Image: Twitter/ @railminindia

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai looked magnificent brimming with colours on 75th Independence Day. 

Image: Twitter/ @amritmahotsav

Tamil Nadu also joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement and people were seen marching with Tiranga.  

Image: Twitter/ @railminindia

Tiranga flying at the ongoing world's tallest railway bridge project, Nooney Bridge in Manipur.

Image: Twitter/ @mojeeb_sultani

Hyderabad's famous monument Charminar was illuminated with tricolour lighting ahead of the 75th Independence day. 

Image: Twitter/ @akshayameera

The Independence Day celebrations were marked with full pomp and fervour at the Isha Foundation, a nonprofit, spiritual organisation

Image: Twitter/ @jibin_ignatious

The Idukki Dam in Kerala projects tricolour as the nation celebrates 75 years of its Independence. 

Image: Twitter/ @amritmahotsav

Dimapur, Nagaland was completely taken over by Independence Day celebrations. A procession with 175 mtr long Tiranga was organised. 

