Independence Day 2022: HM Amit Shah Greets Nation On 75th Anniversary, Remembers Martyrs

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday extended his best wishes to the country and further appealed to the citizens to contribute their maximum in the developmental journey of India to make it a 'world leader' by the 100th year of Independence.

Greeting the nation on the day, the Home Minister took to Twitter and in a series of tweets, expressed his feelings as India proudly celebrates its 75 years of Independence.

76वें स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएं।



आज भारत की संस्कृति,जीवंत लोकतांत्रिक परंपरा व 75 साल की उपलब्धियों पर गर्व करने का दिन है।



खुद को तिल-तिल जलाकर देश में आजादी का सूर्योदय करने वाले स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों व देश की रक्षा हेतु सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले वीर जवानों को नमन करता हूँ। pic.twitter.com/fePDKYEl6L — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 15, 2022

Stating that it is a day to feel proud of India's culture, vibrant democratic tradition, and achievements over the last 75 years, Shah also paid his homage to all the freedom fighters and brave soldiers who sacrificed everything for the defence of the country and brought home freedom.

He also praised the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the country to new heights and said that PM Modi has fulfilled the dream of the country's brave freedom fighters by creating a "strong and self-sufficient India" by giving importance to national interest.

"On the occasion of Independence Day, I appeal to everyone to contribute by doing their utmost in this continuous development journey to make India a world leader by the centenary year", the Home Minister added.

Notably, the Home Minister, while taking part in the Centre's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign also hoisted the tricolour at his residence on Saturday and further paid his tribute to the fallen heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Independence Day 2022

People across the country are celebrating India's 76th Independence Day, which marks the end of British rule of over two centuries. Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi and addressed the nation.

The state governments have also organised programs and events for the day and people in large numbers have come forward to participate in the celebrations.

To commemorate the celebration of the 75th anniversary, the government had carried out several events over last 75 weeks including the Har Ghar Tiranga programme.



