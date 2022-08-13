Independence Day 2022: How India's Tourism Sector Witnessed Mega Growth, Job Opportunities

With the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the country is all set to witness a grand celebration on August 15 with events, exhibitions, rallies and tourism outreach. In March 2021, when the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Mahotsav is not just about the last 75 years of Independence, but a moment to develop a common vision for the next 25 years.

In addition to the 75 years of independence, India will also promote tourism by celebrating 2022 as the 'Visit India Year' through a promotion campaign highlighting India’s strengths like heritage, culture, art, wellness and yoga. The country's traditions and rich cultural heritage are notably the factors that laid the foundation of the Indian tourism sector contributing about five per cent to GDP.

Since 1947, the year when India gained freedom from the British rule, the country which is surrounded by the Himalayas to the north, the Indian Ocean to the south, The Bay of Bengal to the east, and the Arabian Sea to the west, has worked impeccably towards the growth of its tourism sector, as it is the largest service sector in India.

Growth of Tourism in India

Ideally, the idea of tourism dates back to the beginning of the human race itself but specifically talking about India - tourism was mainly for the purpose of commerce and trade. Since then, the tourism sector has grown exponentially. After Independence, the government focussed on improving the infrastructure and begin to focus on evolving tourism in India.

With the launch of the ‘Incredible India’ campaign in 2002, Indian tourism became the household name in all corners of the world. Following its success, the campaign was renewed as ‘Incredible India 2.0’ in the year 2017. The renewed version of the campaign focussed more on niche tourism sectors such as heritage, cruise, adventure, as well as medical tourism.

The Indian government, with regard to the growing nature of tourism, initiated another campaign named ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ (Guest is God) in 2008 with the purpose to educate and enlighten the local population on good behaviour and etiquette while welcoming foreign tourists. This too was widely appreciated across the globe.

Last few years: A boon for India's Tourism sector

Notably, the tourism sector and the country's ranking in terms of tourist inflow has gone up in the last five years. The graph of tourism has increased continuously since 2014 when the Modi government came for the first time. From ranking 65th in 2014 in terms of the number of tourists to reaching 34th place in 2019, India has made remarkable growth when it comes to its tourism sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the face of the country is working as the Brand Ambassador of India's tourism industry. India stands number sixth with 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites giving tourists numerous options to make a visit. Apart from the heritage sites, India has also worked towards building its infrastructure for tourism which can contribute to the economy as well as provide employment to the people of the country. The iconic Statue of Unity near the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat's Narmada district is an example of such tourism infrastructure.

The memorial dedicated to Sardar Patel, the tallest such structure in the world at 182 metres, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018, crossed the mark of 75 lakh tourists early this year.

PM Modi has also worked towards making India's tourism infrastructure strong via his foreign vists. In May this year, PM Modi asked the Indian diaspora in Denmark to work as "Rashtradoot" (representatives of the country) and urged them to invite their peers to India under the "Chalo India" banner.

Image: PTI