Independence Day 2022 In Pictures: Revelry At Red Fort As India Marks 75 Years Of Freedom

On the occasion of Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi.
Prior to that, he inspected the Guard of Honour which was positioned directly in front of the National Flag across the moat below the ramparts.
The GoC Delhi area conducted PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined inter-services and police guards presented the general salute to him, following which he inspected the Guard of Honour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Independence Day speech from the Red Fort on Monday where he laid the 'panchpran'- India's 5 resolves for the next 25 years.
PM Modi urged the citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage.
In his ninth consecutive speech from the ramparts of Red Fort, Modi said it was a historic day for India and the completion of 75 years of Independence was a time to step towards a new direction with
"Experience has shown that when all of us take a pledge and walk forward, we can achieve our goals," PM Modi said while setting goals for the next 25 years.
PM dedicated big part of his speech to slam corruption, saying that some people don't have enough space to hide their illicit money while many in the country don't have enough space to live.