Independence Day 2022: Indian Navy's INS Sumedha To Hoist 'Tiranga' In Australia

The Indian Navy's INS Sumedha has been docked at the port in Perth in Australia and a flag hoisting ceremony has been scheduled to take place on board on Monday

As a part of the celebrations of India's 76th Independence Day, the Indian Navy's INS Sumedha has been docked at the port in Perth in Australia and a flag hoisting ceremony has been scheduled to take place on board on Monday, August 15. Notably, several veterans and officers of the Australian Defence Forces will remain present on the occasion as INS Sumedha commemorates the spirit of Independence. 

Earlier on Sunday, the national flag and the naval ensign were hoisted at the port of Fremantle in Australia along with the Colours Ceremony. 

INS Sumedha is part of the Indian Navy’s initiative to hoist ‘Tiranga’ across all continents (except Antarctica) as a part of the Indian government's Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Also, being the easternmost deployed unit of the Indian Navy, it would be the first ship to hoist the Tricolour on 15 August and thus kick-start the Independence Day celebrations.

Apart from that, the ship will remain open for visitors and the Indian diaspora during the ceremony. Later, the Indian Naval Band from INS Sumedha is also scheduled to participate in the India Day Parade at Perth organised by the Consulate General of India, Perth, and the Indian Society of Western Australia.

It is pertinent to note that as a part of the Indian Navy’s Operational Deployment, INS Sumedha has been deployed to the South Eastern Indian Ocean.

INS Sumedha's schedule during its visit to Australia 

According to the Indian Navy, INS Sumedha during its visit to Australia is set to take part in several exercises including professional interactions, cross-deck visits, and sports fixtures with the Royal Australian Navy. Also, it is scheduled to participate in a Maritime Partnership Exercise (MPX) with HMAS Anzac, an Anzac class frigate of the Royal Australian Navy on 17 August 2022 during her return passage.

Notably, the ship's visit underscores India’s vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) and shared objectives of the two countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and the Indian Navy’s commitment to building bridges of friendship and strengthening cooperation with friendly maritime nations. It is in consonance with Joint Guidance provided by the Chiefs of both the navies in August 2021 and is aligned to the ‘2020 Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ between the two nations.

