Independence Day 2022: Indore Sets World Record For Largest Human Chain Forming Indian Map

Setting another record for the country just a day before India celebrates its 75th Independence Day, the Indore city in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday witnessed a new world record after it created the geographical map of India through the largest human chain.

The feat also got registered in the World Book of Records.

The event which was organised to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking India's 75th year of Independence was conducted by a social institution, 'Jwala' at the Divya Shaktipeeth in Indore. With the participation of over 5,000 school students, social workers, and many other people who came together for the event, they were able to form the map for breaking the world record for making a human chain in a geographical shape.

Speaking over the same, the founder of the institution, Dr Divya Gupta told ANI that an effort has been made to create a new world record by breaking the former one by making the world's largest human chain in a geographical shape.

"We had made a human chain on the map of India, and not only on the border but also inside it. Earlier, a human chain was formed on the boundary line of the country's map, but we gathered people inside by making tricolor and blue Ashok Chakra in the middle. A total of 5,335 people participated in this event. Shri Shakti was made on the boundary of the map of India to show the importance and strength of the women in the country", she added.

Notably, this came just a day after another world record was set by Chandigarh University along with the NID Foundation. On Saturday, a new Guinness World Record was set by forming the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag. The record which was earlier made by the United Arab Emirates was broken after 5,885 people gathered to achieve the feat at Chandigarh's Sector 16 Stadium.

It was also a bid to mark India's 75th Independence Day celebrations as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Independence Day 2022

Ahead of Independence Day 2022, the country has been gearing up to celebrate its 75th year of Independence on Monday, August 15. While preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the big day, the national capital has been also decked up ahead of the Independence Day programme at the Red Fort.

In addition to that, Tiranga rallies and races are also being carried out in several states to promote and encourage the people to participate in the government's Har Ghar Tirangaa campaign. Apart from that, several programmes and events have also organised by the central as well as state governments to mark the day.

Image: ANI