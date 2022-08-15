Independence Day 2022: Mamata Banerjee Joins Folk Artists For Traditional Dance In Kolkata

On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Monday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was seen with folk artists and joined them in their traditional dance. In the visuals, CM Banerjee was seen dancing to the tunes of folk music with a number of dancers at Kolkata's Red Road.

The dancers were seen in beautiful traditional clothes, with shades of pink, blue, green and brown, accompanied with unique flower pots on their heads.

#WATCH | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee joins the folk artists as they perform at the #IndependenceDay celebrations in Kolkata.#IndiaAt75 pic.twitter.com/9bvyxFm4qz — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

'Uphold dignity of India's democratic values': CM Mamata Banerjee

Earlier in the day, while paying homage to the people who fought for India's Independence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Indians must uphold the dignity of the country's democratic values. The WB CM said Indians should preserve the sacred legacy of their forefathers who got the Independence.

"Today, we pay homage to the supreme sacrifices of our forefathers that led to our country's independence. We, the people of India, must preserve their sacred legacy and uphold the dignity of our democratic values and people’s rights,” she tweeted.

On Sunday, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, Banerjee invited all countrymen to share ways in which they connect with the nation. The WB CM stressed that this “sacred connection” to India unites its citizens, despite the diversity in cultures, traditions and languages.

“WE, the people of INDIA. OUR cultures, traditions, languages, attires, and customs vary. Yet, WE are ONE. OUR love for the nation binds us. OUR sacred CONNECTION to India unites us (sic),” she tweeted on Sunday.

“As we gear up to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence, let us unitedly reinforce OUR CONNECTION to the motherland and pledge to protect it. I invite you all to share your ideas! How do you connect with our glorious nation? (sic)” she wrote with the hashtag #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75.

PM Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the Tiranga at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation on Monday. In his address, PM Modi spoke on India's journey from the time of Independence in 1947 to where it is now and thanked everyone who contributed their bit to it.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister chalked out India's path ahead, with a huge focus on self-reliance, and gender equality. With the nation celebrating the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, PM Modi urged citizens to take a pledge for a 'Viksat Bharat', wipe out a slavery mentality, and take pride in their cultural heritage.

(With inputs from PTI)