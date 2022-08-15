Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi At Rajghat

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Monday morning. Later PM unfurled the national flag as he is addressing the nation from the Red Fort.

#LIVE | PM Modi pays tributes at Raj Ghat; to address the nation from the Red Fort shortly. Tune in to watch - https://t.co/MxlwYWJV9K pic.twitter.com/jCv5W44QX9 — Republic (@republic) August 15, 2022

Earlier in the morning, PM Modi greeted the nation on the occassion, by calling this year's Independence day "very special".

देशवासियों को #स्वतंत्रतादिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद!



Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind! #Iday2022 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2022

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, the Prime Minister was received by Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, MoS for Defence Ajay Bhatt and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, as per the defence ministry. The Defence Secretary introduced the General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, to the Prime Minister. The GoC Delhi Area then conducted PM Modi to the Saluting Base where a combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard presented a general salute to the Prime Minister.

After PM Modi hoisted the national flag, the Tricolour received a "Rashtriya Salute". Notably, the Air Force band, consisting of 20 men played the National Anthem during the hoisting of the National Flag and presenting of the "Rashtriya Salute".

Independence Day celebrations

To commemorate 75 glorious years of independence, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Monday morning celebrated Independence Day at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh.

#WATCH | ITBP jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh pic.twitter.com/xzmUuMzAyZ — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2022

On the other hand, ITBP Jawans celebrated Independence day at a peak of 18,800 feet in Sikkim.