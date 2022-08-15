As India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on Monday, the entire nation is immersed in a patriotic spirit. On this day, India officially became a democratic country freeing itself from the shackles of two hundred years old British rule. After years of struggle and sacrifice, the Indian national flag was raised for the first time at the Red Fort in Delhi on August 15, 1947.

To mark the occasion, every year on this day, the Prime Minister of our country hoists the National Flag and delivers a speech at the Red Fort in Delhi. Following the ritual, this year too, PM Modi addressed the nation. In his speech, he paid a heartfelt tribute to all the freedom fighters including Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, B. R. Ambedkar and more.

PM Modi remembers our freedom fighters

During his speech at the Red Fort, PM Modi recalled the sacrifices of our freedom fighters. In his speech, he stated that the entire nation will forever be grateful to those who selflessly fought for our independence including Dr Rajendra Prasad, Nehru ji, Sardar Patel, SP Mookerjee, LB Shastri, Deendayal Upadhyaya, JP Narayan, RM Lohia, Vinoba Bhave, Nanaji Deshmukh, Subramania Bharati' and it's the day to bow before such great personalities.

Moreover, PM Modi also acknowledged the contributions of Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, and Babasaheb Ambedkar who dedicated their lives to their duty. He further recalled the contributions of our revolutionaries and said that the nation should be thankful to "Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule."

PM also gave a special mention to the 'veeranganas' of our country. He said, "Every Indian is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal and many others."

More about Independence Day 2022 celebrations

This year, to mark 75 years of independence, the Indian government has organised several events including 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', with the theme 'Nation First, Always First'. Not only this, but the govt has also aimed to hoist 20 crore Tricolours. Moreover, after the Prime Minister delivers his televised speech, a patriotic parade will be held to honour the Indian armed forces and police.

Image: ANI