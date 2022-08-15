Independence Day 2022: PM Modi Roots For Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan

As India celebrates the special 75th anniversary of its Independence on August 15 this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. In his speech, PM Modi mentioned Lal Bahadur Shastri and his famous 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' slogan, which continues to be a huge inspiration for people. He then spoke about Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who extended the famous slogan to 'Jai Vigyan'. PM Narendra Modi further added ‘Jai Anusandhan’ to 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, and Jai Vigyan' as he emphasized the need for innovation to steer the country's growth.

PM also said he had full faith in today's youth, further remarking how innovation and research have led to major shifts like the expanding world of digital payments and India's fintech growth among other things, which have established the nation as a major global player.

PM Modi roots for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan'

"We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri Ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan," PM Narendra Modi mentioned.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the government is taking all efforts so that the youth gets ample support to carry out their research in all spheres. He hailed the Digital India movement, noting that the startups are being helmed by youths from tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

(IMAGE: ANI)