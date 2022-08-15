Amid Tricolour fervour across the country as India celebrates 75th Independence Day, Siachen Warriors marked the occasion at the highest battlefield. Indian Army soldiers at the Siachen glacier unfurled the national flag to mark 75 years of Independence. After unfurling the National Flag, the soldiers at Siachen glacier recited the National Anthem on the occasion of Independence Day.

The video shared by Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army shows Siachen Warriors walking with the National Flag and hoisting it at the highest battlefield in the world. The Indian Army troops also posed for the cameras with the National Flag. Watch the video here:

ITBP personnel celebrate Independence Day

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel also celebrated Independence Day in the Tawang region of Arunachal Pradesh. Similarly, ITBP personnel marked the occasion of 75 years of Independence at the banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh. The Himveers of ITBP scaled 75 peaks simultaneously and hoisted National Flag atop as part of 'Amritarohan.' ITBP jawans celebrated Independence Day near a mountain peak at 18,800 feet in Sikkim.

PM Modi addresses nation on Independence Day

As India marked its 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PM Modi unfurled the National Flag and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi paid tribute to freedom fighters, including Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar among others. In the slogan - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan,' PM Modi added 'Jai Anusandhan' with the aim to make India reach new heights with the power of innovation. He also outlined five pledges for the development of the nation as India marks its 75th Independence Day. In his address, Modi said, "For the coming 25 years, we have to focus our energies on five "panch pran."

The 'Panchprans' are:

Bigger resolves for developed India

Freedom from every trace of slavery

Take Pride in Indian Heritage

Unity among Indians

Fulfill duties as citizen of India

