Independence Day 2022: Tricolour Hoisted Atop Srinagar's Clock Tower; Know Significance

On the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, on Monday, India's National Flag was hoisted on Srinagar's iconic Clock Tower. This was the first time that the Tiranga was hoisted at Lal Chowk on Independence Day. The last time the iconic location witnessed a historic Tricolour hoisting was on this year's Republic Day, making it a historic moment. It is important to note that Lal Chowk is the location where the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, unfurled the Tiranga in 1948 after Independence.

On January 26, Kashmiri activists Sajid Yusuf and Sahil Bhat executed the hoisting of the Tricolour and said that fellow Kashmiris were overjoyed by it, and those who were against it have got an answer now. They also thanked the Centre for the abrogation of Article 370, which, according to them, made it possible.

In visuals captured by Republic TV's cameras, social activists of Jammu and Kashmir were seen onboard a crane in the process of unfurling the Indian National Flag at the city square of the Union Territory's summer capital.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in Janauary, Sajid Yusuf had stated, "It is not just about the Tricolour, it is about the emotion of 132 crore Indians. I would like to thank the Government of India for abrogating Article 370, as it would not have been possible earlier. This was the first time we planned to unfurl the Tricolour on the historical Lal Chowk."

Significance of Srinagar Clock Tower

Srinagar's Lal Chowk has immense historical significance in the country. It was the place where the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the Indian National Flag in the year 1948 after India thwarted Pakistan's attempt to annex the region. It is also the place where Sheikh Abdullah, the first elected Prime Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after its accession to India, had extended his support to Nehru and India by saying "Man Tu Shudam, Tu Man Shudi, Taqas Na Goyed, Man Degram Tu Degri (I became you and you became I, so none can say we are separate)".

In the 90s, the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Murli Manohar Joshi had unfurled the National Flag on top of the Clock Tower on Republic Day when several separatists had dared people to raise the Tricolour in the area. The tower and the area wore a dishevelled look for years; however, a new life was breathed into the area as the Tricolour graced its presence, flying high as a symbol of strength, unity and nationalism.