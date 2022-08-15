Independence Day 2022: Watch BSF Jawans' Energetic Rendition Of Patriotic Songs At Border

As India celebrated 75 years of Independence on Monday, citizens of the country paid their tribute to the motherland through various events. Not just citizens who are participating in campaigns like 'Har Ghar Tiranga', even the soldiers are marking the event with fervour.

One such event was jawans from the Border Security Force marking the 76th Independence Day. In exclusive visuals played on Republic TV from the Khajuwala border from the state of Rajasthan, the soldiers greeted Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and sang patriotic songs - Teri Mitti from the film Kesari and Desh Mere from movie, Bhuj - The Pride of India. A Bhangra performance was also on display, where the performers could be seen waving the Indian Tricolour while dancing to the tunes of patriotic songs.

Amid the background of the local citizens chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Republic TV also spoke with women who completed the Tiranga Yatra and at several checkpoints, distributed the national tricolour to the soldiers of the BSF. One of the women of the yatra said it was organsied under the theme, 'Swaraj ka Abhinandan, Dhwaj ka vandan': "Since the last two days, 75 woman of the Rashtra Sevika Samiti distributed flags at the 75 checkpoints spread across Jaisalmer, Ganganagar, Bikaner. We have also tied the Raksha sutra (Security thread) and gifted the book, 'Swatantrata Ke Amar Senani' to the soldiers and another about the Rashtra Seva Samiti."

'Take pledge to honour women'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took strong objection to the insult faced by the country's women on various occassions and advised the citizens to take a pledge to respect women and free them from all forms of disrespect in speech from Red Fort on Independence Day. He said:

"I can't live without stating this pain from the Red Fort, but if I won't share my pain with my countrymen, then where else will I go? Due to some reason or other, such distortion has come within us, be it in our speech or behaviour we have made a tendency to insult women in our everyday life.

"Can we take a pledge, through our sanskar or effort to free the women from all forms of disrespect? Honouring women is very important for fulfilling the potential of the nation as it is an important pillar of India's growth. The pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. We need to support our Narishakti."