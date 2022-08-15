Independence Day: 3,000 Tamil Nadu Students Form Spectacular Replica Of India's Map; Watch

As India commemorates its 76th Independence Day with great fervour and enthusiasm, students of a college in Tamil Nadu paid a remarkable tribute to the country on the auspicious occasion. Over 3,000 students of Tamil Nadu's GTN college formed a human image of the map of India to mark 75 years of the country's freedom.

In an ariel view of the formation, students in large numbers were seen dressed in tricolours from head to toe, to create a magnificent replica of the map of India. The students wearing blue were seen holding ribbons to form the Ashoka Chakra at the centre of the tricolour map.

A video of the drone shot was shared by news agency ANI. Take a look.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: More than 3000 students from a private college form the map of India in tricolours in Dindigul district, on the occasion of #IndpendenceDay #IndiaAt75

India creates record for 'largest human image of waving national flag'

Recently on August 13, the Chandigarh University and the NID Foundation created a new Guinness World Record in forming the world's largest human formation of a waving national flag. The record, which was earlier made by the United Arab Emirates, was broken on Saturday after 5,885 people gathered to achieve the feat at Chandigarh's Sector 16 Stadium.

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today.



Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion.

The event was organised to mark India's 76th Independence Day celebrations as a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. In this regard, the government is also carrying out initiatives to promote its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to instil a feeling of patriotism among the citizens and encourage them to display the national flags at their offices and residences.

"The previous world record for the largest human formation of a waving national flag was set by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2017, where 4130 people came together." That record has now been broken and a new one has been created by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University today," said Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator.