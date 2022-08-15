Independence Day: 7.5K Sqft Tricolour Reaches J&K's Dal Lake After Travelling Across India

As the entire nation celebrates India's 76th Independence Day, people from all walks of life are coming forward to commemorate the occasion by hoisting the National Flag, taking out rallies and organising various other events. On the historic occasion on Monday, a 7500 sqft National Flag that travelled through the length and breadth of the country, made its way to Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Speaking on the development, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "It was a joyous moment for me to salute our beloved Tricolour. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the excitement that exists in the people for the Tiranga, especially because of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is great to see. All the people of Jammu and Kashmir are celebrating and hoisting the Tiranga with pride."

L-G Manoj Sinha takes part in Independence Day celebrations in Srinagar

On Monday in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha participated in the main celebrations where he unfurled the Tiranga in Srinagar.

L-G Sinha spoke to the crowd after the events as planned and lauded Jammu and Kashmir's progress in recent years. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the nation and Jammu & Kashmir forward on the development road.

L-G Sinha stated that PM Modi had ignited a lamp of modern economic and social growth three years ago with regard to the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and added that the J&K administration has made significant progress in recent years. "Despite various challenges, we have completed 50,726 projects in the last financial year with a five times speed," L-G Sinha informed.

Calling it a "new dawn of hopes and dreams", the J&K Lieutenant Governor asserted that the UT is scripting history and is recording unprecedented performance in every sector.

Strikes, stone pelting in Kashmir is now history: L-G Sinha

Addressing the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar, L-G Sinha said, "We have launched the final and decisive assault on terrorism. The 1.30 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir should lend their voice in support of these efforts."

"Jammu and Kashmir is on the move. I call upon every section of the society to make their valuable contribution to a happy, peaceful and prosperous UT, " he added.