Independence Day: Army Boats With Indian Flags Mark 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' In Kerala

As India marked its 74th Independence Day on Sunday, citizens across the country participated in various celebratory events.

Republic TV reported from Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram that Army personnel at the Pangode Military Station rowed boats, with the Indian Tricolour hoisted, as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations.

Army men celebrate Independence Day at Akkulam Lake

Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, Station Commander of the Pangode Military base, unfurled the Tricolor at the Akkulam lake and flagged off the Army boats. The boats were seen hoisting the Indian Tricolor as spectators observed the celebrations from a bridge over the Akkulam Lake.

PM Modi's Independence Day address

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort. During his address, the Prime Minister spoke on a host of topics, including India's independence struggle led by the country's freedom fighters, the country's fight against COVID-19, and the performance of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics, this year.

On the occasion, PM Modi coined the term 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas,' as the mantra for India's glorious future.

The Indian Prime Minister also spoke about his government's achievements and informed citizens about future initiatives and schemes focusing on OBCs, farmers, women, and the underprivileged. In a major announcement, PM Modi revealed the government's 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti' scheme along with the National Hydrogen Mission.

PM Modi also spoke about Partition and explained the significance of 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' that was announced by him on Saturday. He had said that millions of people were displaced and several lost their lives due to the violence that ensued during Partition. The Prime Minister remarked that the day will be a tribute to the people who suffered during Partition.