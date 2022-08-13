With the launch of the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign ahead of the 75th Independence Day, the Chief Ministers of various states and Union ministers actively participated in the movement on Saturday and were seen hoisting the tricolour with pride. Ahead of the 75 years of India's glorious independence, the BJP-led central government urged people to hoist the National flag at their homes from August 13 to August 15.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in a tricolour "Prabhat Pheri" in Guwahati. “This morning we organised a Prabhat Pheri in Guwahati. We all participated in it. I appeal to the people of Assam to hoist the National flag in every household,” the Chief Minister was quoted by ANI.

Sharing photos and videos on his Twitter handle, the Assam Chief Minister wrote, "Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of Independence Day. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps! (sic)"

Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay.



Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps!#HarGharTiranga pic.twitter.com/dquTY4du6l — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2022

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also hoisted the National flag on the occasion of Har Ghar Tiranga Mahotsav at Gandhi Darshan Museum and interacted with the people saying, "The campaign will generate a sense of patriotism in every citizen."

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also participated in the movement by hoisting the National Flag at his residence in Sankhali. He also appealed to the Goans to join the movement to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Joined the #HarGharTiranga movement by hoisting the National Flag at my residence in Sankhali. I appeal to all Goans to join the movement to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav. pic.twitter.com/a76l3QP37T — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) August 13, 2022

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign will run till August 15

In view of the 75 years of India's independence, the central government has urged people to hoist or display the tricolour in their homes from August 13 to 15. Following the appeal, the government amended the Flag Code of India to allow the tricolour to be displayed in the open and on individual houses or buildings day and night.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of India’s people, culture and achievements. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and promote awareness about tricolour.