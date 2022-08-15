Independence Day: BSF Holds Bike Rally Across Tripura To Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

With a view to commemorate the 75th year of Independence or the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and also to spread the government's Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the Border Security Force (BSF) held a bike rally spreading the colours of our Tiranga through the length and breadth of Tripura.

On August 14, BSF Sector Panisagar riders, with the Tiranga flying with the wind on their motorcycles, passed through the newest BRU community on the eastern slopes of the Shakan ranges, the cleanest hamlet in Tripura, Khashnampara, Vangmun on the Jampui hills, Dharmanagar, and Kailasaher town.

Many locals flanked the roadside and waved the Tricolour as they took part in this great spectacle, which added to the grandeur of the country's 76th Independence Day celebrations.

70 feet high Tiranga hoisted

In the farthest region of the state of Tripura, at the border outpost Arjuna (District North Tripura) and the archaeological site Unnakoti (District Unnakoti), a 70-foot-high Tiranga was hoisted by Rajiv Kumar Dua, DIG BSF Sector Panisagar, in front of BSF officials and a large crowd of local border residents, including schoolchildren who took part in the ceremony with great zeal and enthusiasm.

The border population's support, enthusiasm, and involvement made the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and Har Ghar Tiranga campaign a resounding success.