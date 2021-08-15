Independence Day: Burhan Wani's Father Unfurls Tricolor At A School In J&K's Pulwama

As India celebrates Independence Day, Muzaffar Wani, father of slain terrorist Burhan Wani hoisted the national flag in the Jammu and Kashmir. Muzaffar Wani, who is a teacher by profession unfurled the national flag in a school. The Union Territory's administration has directed all departments including the education department to ensure that flag hoisting is held in all offices on Independence Day.

Burhan Wani's father hoists the tricolor in Pulwama

The flag hoisting across Jammu and Kashmir is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. According to reports, Wani unfurled the tricolor in the premises of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Pulwama district's Tral. Muzaffar Wani was joined by several others for the flag hoisting ceremony. Wani revealed that he was not under pressure to hoist the national flag. In addition, he also denied any reports of him resigning from school.

"I was not under any pressure to hoist the flag and any reports stating that I have resigned from the school are false and motivated rumors. The instructions for flag hoisting ceremony had come to all schools from the administration and are not specific to me," said Muzaffar Wani.

Burhan Wani was a key terrorist who belonged to the Kashmir-based Hizbul Mujahideen. Wani was gunned down by the security forces in an encounter that took place on July 8, 2016, in Anantnag district. The operation was carried out following an attack. Wani's killing triggered major chaos and violence against the security forces in the valley. The five-month summer unrest also left over 100 people dead and thousands injured.

In addition, Pakistan had used this card to hit back at India and criticised its forces in the valley. Moreover, in 2018 it had also announced that it will make stamps for Burhan Wani. India had hit back and opposed the move while maintaining that Pakistan was glorifying Wani. Recently on Burhan Wani's death anniversary, Pakitan glorified the terrorist by terming him as ‘symbol of Kashmiri struggle’.

“On the fifth martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri youth leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani, we pay tribute to his selfless contribution to the just struggle for right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people, and through him to the oppressed people of IIOJK.” said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, spokesperson for the Pakistan Foreign Ministry.

