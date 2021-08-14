Independence Day Celebrations 'imposed' On Naga People Says UNC; Calls For Total Bandh

Ahead of Independence Day celebrations, the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas, has issued a call for a 24-hour 'total shutdown in all Naga areas' or 'bandh' on August 15. The development comes as a protest against the order of the state which is 'imposing' the celebration of the 74th year since the independence.

The call comes days after a notification was issued by the state directing the village Chiefs/Headmen/Chairmen to celebrate the Independence Day on August 15 by hoisting the Indian National Flag in respective villages adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

United Naga Council deems Independence Day celebrations as 'deliberate imposition'

Terming the notification 'deliberate imposition', the UNC said, "It is unprecedented that the Government of Manipur and district administrations are resorting to such a cheap tactic to further suppress the political aspiration of Naga people and decades-long struggle for achieving enduring peace in the region."

The Council has also said that India is a democratic country and the Naga people never opposed the celebration of Indian independence. The Naga body warned it would be compelled to take its own course of action if the Chief Secretary of Manipur did not revoke the order at the earliest.

Furthermore, they asked the district apex organs, women, students and tribal leaders to strictly abide by enforcement of a total shutdown in respective jurisdictions.

All Naga Students' Association Manipur calls for non-cooperation

The All Naga Students' Association Manipur (ANSAM) has called for non-cooperation towards functions and celebratory occasions around Independence Day to rebuke the notice issued by the state. They regarded the notification as 'complete denial' of the present Naga political situation.

"The Nagas living in Manipur would not extend co-operation in celebrating the Independence Day of India unless the Centre fully implements the 'Framework Agreement' of August 3, 2015 signed between the Central government and NSCN (I-M) in letter and spirit." ANSAM stated.

Nagas are descendants of Tibet-Myanmar ethnic races. Mostly living in Nagaland, a sizeable community exists in the states of Manipur (700,000) and Arunachal Pradesh (200,000), Meghalaya (3,000). Nagas are also found in Assam (40,000 - 80,000).

Image: @incredibleindia/Twitter