Independence Day celebrations to kickstart in Assam from Aug 8: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said celebrations for the forthcoming Independence Day will begin from August 8 with village-level programmes.

Sarma said freedom fighters and martyrs in security forces will be remembered by installing granite plaques in every village on the first day.

"From August 9-14, every gaon panchayat will plant 75 saplings to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav," he said.

The Assam Police will organise a special march on August 13, surrounding the Dighalipukhuri tank in central Guwahati, the chief minister told a press conference here.

"I appeal to all the people to hoist the tricolour at their homes," he said.

Sarma also said pots with soil will be brought from August 23 onwards from every village of Assam, and the same will be taken to Delhi to create an Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav memorial and an Amrit Vatika, as a lasting tribute and legacy of this commemorative activity.