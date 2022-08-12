Independence Day: CRPF Jawans Partake Tiranga Rally In Delhi To Celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga

Amid a nationwide celebration to commemorate 75 years of Independence, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans conducted a Tiranga rally in Delhi on Friday morning. The CRPF organised the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Mayur Vihar Phase 3 today. With Tricolours in their hand, the CRPF Jawans marched proudly in the national capital celebrating the country's Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav.

The event was organized in continuation of the pan-India Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to spread awareness about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, an initiative by the Government of India.

Events are being organised in all parts of the country to commemorate 75 years of independence and to celebrate the glorious history of its people, culture & achievement. Such initiatives also help in building a personal connection of citizens with the National Flag.