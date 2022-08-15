Independence Day Gift For Farmers In Madhya Pradesh; Govt To Pay Overdue Interest On Loans

In a big gift for farmers in the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Monday, announced that his government will pay all the overdue interest on loans of farmers who did not repay them on the basis of the previous Congress government's loan waiver promise.

Chouhan, who was addressing the Independence Day function at the Motilal Nehru Stadium in the state capital, Bhopal, also assured that the decision will provide relief to farmers in the state.

''The loans of several farmers were not waived despite the previous government promising it. The interest on these loans continued to grow. Such loan interest amounts will be deposited by my government so that farmers get relief,'' the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Notably, this pertains to an old promise made by the former Congress government to the farmers in the state ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections. Since then, the BJP has been alleging that many farmers believed in the 'false' promise of Congress and stopped repaying amounts.

CM Shivraj Chouhan's announcements for agricultural sector on Independence Day

In other announcements made during his speech at the stadium, CM Chouhan announced a diversification plan in the agriculture sector, adding that it will help the farmers as well as their private partners to engage in the cultivation of oil seeds and medicinal plants. "The plan will not cover the growing of rice and wheat," he added.

Noting that 'Team Madhya Pradesh' is doing a great job to take the state to the next level, Chief Minister Chouhan said that Madhya Pradesh has recorded economic growth of 19.74% as capital expenditure had increased by 45% in the last two years.

"Team Madhya Pradesh does not just include the Chief Minister or ministers, but it also includes the elected representatives, officers, and people of Madhya Pradesh. All of them have taken the resolution to leave no stone unturned in taking Madhya Pradesh forward," he said.

It is pertinent to note that CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his speech, made many other promises to the people of the state asserting that all of these will be fulfilled in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(Image: @OfficeofSSC/Twitter/PTI)