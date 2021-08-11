Independence Day: Govt Appeals Citizens To Upload Videos Singing National Anthem; Read

As COVID-19 has forced the citizens to live under restrictions, the Government of India has launched a campaign through which people can celebrate the 75th Independence Day with the same zeal. In the recently launched campaign, people can record videos while singing the national anthem and then upload it on the website. According to the notification issued by the GOI, it says, "Get a chance to feature in a new song by one of India’s leading lyricist and composers." Further, it assured the citizens that the top 100 performers will be featured for the song which will be launched on TV, Radio, YouTube and other Social Media platforms.

Check the video here:

How to participate in the public event:

Log in to https://rashtragaan.in

Select the language.

After selecting their preferred language, click on the Proceed button.

Fill basic details like name, age, country and state.

Record the video and click on the upload button.

Each participant will get a certificate on completion of the process.

Use technology in the best possible way, says Ministry of Home Affairs

Earlier in July, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an advisory for the Independence Day celebrations amid the Coronavirus pandemic. It has asked all the government offices, states, Governors etc to avoid congregation of public and use technology for the celebrations. “Every year, Independence Day is celebrated with grandeur, gaiety, fervour and enthusiasm. This year also, Independence Day will be celebrated in a manner befitting the occasion. However, in view of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, while organizing various programmes or activities for the Independence Day celebrations, it is imperative to follow certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of masks, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons, etc.; and follow all guidelines related to COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health a Family Welfare," the letter read. “The ceremony at Red Fort will consist of Guard of Honour to the Prime Minister, firing of 21-gun salute, speech by the PM and the singing of the national anthem,” the Home Ministry said in its notification.

(Image: @PemaKhanduBJP)