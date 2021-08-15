Independence Day: Gujarat Students Prepare Tricolour Rakhis For Soldiers In Border Areas

One of the most celebrated festivals of India -- Rakshabandhan -- is around the corner. The festival is celebrated with full zest as it highlights the unconditional bond that siblings share. Carrying forward the tradition, students of Tapasvi School, Rajkot in Gujarat prepared tricolour rakhis for soldiers deployed in border areas. They have designed these rakhis to thank the soldiers for guarding the nations.

Meanwhile, as India celebrates its 74th independence Day today, Armed forces veteran, Captain Jaydev Joshi said today our youth is highly motivates and expressed confidence in achieving many heights in the next 75 years.

Independence Day celebrations- Rewards announced for Security Officials

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced gallantry medals for 20 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel for displaying bravery during standoffs and clashes with the Chinese Army in the eastern Ladakh region last year.

Eight firefighters from Maharashtra, including four from Mumbai, have been chosen for gallantry medals announced by the Union government, officials said here.

The President's Police Medal for two police officers of Rajasthan and Police Medal for 19 police officers and employees of the state have been announced.



Recognising their outstanding contribution to the service of the nation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) official has been awarded the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and two officials of the premier investigation agency have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.



Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director Manoj Sashidhar, who is heading the probe into the bank fraud case involving Vijay Mallya and several other high-profile investigations, is among the 30 agency personnel who have been awarded service medals by the President on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said on Saturday.

Govt. gifts women on Raksha Bandhan

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated on August 22 this year, many state govts decided to provide women with some special gifts. Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar governments have announced free bus travel for Raksha Bandhan. Apart from this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also instructed the officials to prepare, although no official order has been issued regarding this yet. The Haryana government had even made travel free for women as well as children up to 15 years. The Chief Minister's Office tweeted and said, 'Giving a gift on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, this year also Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided to provide free travel facility to the women and children of the state up to 15 years so that sisters go to their brothers' house for the festival.

(With Agency inputs)