Independence Day: Gurukul Inter-Cultural Society Members In Canada Hold 'Tiranga Yatra'

The Gurukul Inter-Cultural Society in Canada organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' on Sunday, August 14, a day before India's 76th Independence Day.

Independence Day

The Gurukul Inter-Cultural Society in Canada, which is run by people of Indian origin, organised the 'Third Maple-Tricolour Car Rally', also known as the 'Tiranga Yatra' from different locations in Vancouver and Lower Mainland on Sunday, August 14, just a day before our 76th Independence Day. 

This rally reached a temple in Abbotsford, following which there was a  flag hoisting ceremony in the said temple led by Jeevan Sharma, the President, and his associates. The car rally then departed from the temple for the venue of the main event – Hope Gurukul. 

Both Fiji Indians and native Indians joined the event till the stroke of midnight. Organisers had requested participants to bring sleeping bags for the overnight stay at Hope Gurukul. At the stroke of midnight, India's Tiranga was hoisted along with Maple (National Flag of Canada).

Nearly 300 cars were decorated with Indian flags and Canadian flags for the event this year. At the second car rally in 2021, 500 people were in attendance. People of diverse diaspora from all walks of life celebrated India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15, 2022, by singing the National Anthems of both Canada and India respectively. Lots of Canadian onlookers also impromptu joined the Indian diaspora in the joyous celebrations.

India's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

Meanwhile, back home, people from all across the country are actively participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by taking out Tiranga rallies, organising events and hoisting the National Flag high on their rooftops.  

