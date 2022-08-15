For the first time in India's history, a 'Made in India' ATAGS howitzer was used as a part of the 21-gun salute on the 75th Independence Day on Monday. In the visuals shared by news agency ANI, the indigenous 155 mm x 52 calibre howitzer gun can be seen firing its ceremonial salute at the Red Fort in Delhi.

During his address at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the gun and cited it as an achievement of India's resolve to move towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. “Today, for the first time in 75 years since Independence, a Made-in-India artillery gun was used in the 21-gun salute that is given to the tricolour. The sound of the gun will empower and inspire Indians. I thank the Armed Forces for shouldering the responsibility of Atmanirbharta in this manner," said the PM.

PM Modi focuses on self-reliance during I-Day speech

The first Prime Minister to have been born after Independence, PM Modi stressed on unity among its citizens, and the concept of 'India first'. PM Modi took a moment to underscore that there should prevail equality among the masses, which includes gender equality. PM Modi then highlighted the importance of self-reliance. Calling it a responsibility of 'every citizen, of every unit of the society, of every government', PM Modi said, "Self-reliant India is not a government agenda or a government program. This is a mass movement of the society."

In the slogan - 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan', PM Modi added 'Jai Anusandhan' with the aim to take India to new heights with the power of innovation.

PM Modi called it a day to step ahead with a new resolve, and said, "No matter how difficult the 75 years have been, today we are in the 'Amrit Kaal'. The next 25 years are important in all aspects." He summed the path for the next 25 years in what he referred to as 'Panchpran'." First, to move forward with bigger resolves for developed India. Second, erase all traces of servitude. Third, be proud of our legacy. Fourth, the strength of unity and fifth duties of the citizens which includes the Prime Minister and the Chief Ministers," PM Modi said.