Independence Day: Indian Diaspora To Hoist Biggest Tricolour At Times Square

To celebrate the Independence day, an organisation representing the Indian diaspora in the United States (US) has said it will hoist the biggest tricolour at Times Square in New York on August 15, 2021. According to the Federation of Indian Association (FIA), the 6 feet by 10 feet tricolour that places on a 25 feet pole, will be unfurled by the consul general of India, Randhir Jaiswal, in New York.

Indian Diaspora Organisation to hoist Indian National flag at Times Square

The unfurling of the magnificent flag at Times Square will be a part of the day-long celebrations that is organised by FIA, on August 15. The first India Day billboard at Times Square will be displayed for 24 hours, with the Empire State Building lighting up in the colours of the Indian tricolour.

The special day will end with a gala cruise on the Hudson River to be attended by top government officials, special guests, and members of the Indian American community. An Independence Day message, too, will be displayed on the largest Jumbotron at Times Square for 24 hours.

Anil Bansal, FIA president stated that the organisation will also hoist the Indian tricolour at the State Capital in Rhode Island. Last year, FIA hoisted the Indian flag at Times Square on India's 74th Independence day. It was also the first time that the Indian national flag was unfurled at the iconic New York City.

According to PTI, FIA chairperson, Ankur Vaidya had said that they want to hoist the tricolour at Times Square every year. He told, "We want to continue this tradition. This year, we are hoisting the biggest tricolour unfurled at Times Square so far." "When India turns 75, we should turn the page on the partisan communities. Our goal is a unified community that will be for the betterment of the next generation and generations to come. We have to bridge the gap, unify the community. We have to be the force in action," he added.

As per the report, Indian American sports icons, Abhimanyu Mishra, (12-year-old) is the youngest Grandmaster in chess history, while Samir Banerjee (17-year-old), who made history by winning the Wimbledon boys' singles final in July, will be honoured at the ceremony. The Indian American sports icons hail from New Jersey and are expected to attend the event on Sunday, August 15.

IMAGE: PTI