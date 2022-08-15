Independence Day: Indian Navy Officers Hoist Tiranga At INS Gomantak; 'Honour Our Martyrs'

As India celebrates its 75 years of Independence on Monday, the Indian Navy officers hoisted the National Flag at INS Gomantak in Goa. A naval officer said that we breathe the air of freedom because of the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for us.

Speaking to Republic Media Network on India’s 76th Independence Day, a naval officer from the INS Gomantak in Goa said, “Every breath we take of freedom is because of the braves who gave their lives for us. We rest on their laurels. We must honor them and remember them on every occasion."

“On this war memorial which marks Goa’s liberation, we honour the martyrs who left no stone unturned to liberate Goa,” the naval officer added.

Speaking on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the naval officer said, “Flags were seen atop every house across the naval area in Goa. We all live for the flag to be fluttering proudly and freely.”

On December 18, 1961, after the Indian Navy's Operation Vijay to free Anjadip Island and the Portuguese-controlled regions of Goa, Daman, and Diu, the war memorial at INS Gomantak was created in honour of the seven young and brave sailors who sacrificed their lives.

Goa, Daman, Diu, Dadra, and Nagar Haveli were colonised by the Portuguese in 1510 and controlled by Lisbon as the 'Estado da India'. They remained under colonial rule for 451 years. Unlike the rest of India, Goa did not gain independence on August 15, 1947.