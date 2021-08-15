Independence Day: Indian, Pakistani Troops Exchange Sweets At Attari-Wagah Border

To mark India's 74th Independence Day, security officials from India exchanged customary sweets with Pakistani troops at Attari- Wagah Border on Sunday, August 15. Earlier on August 14, the security forces of both countries exchanged sweets at Poonch and Mendhar Crossing Points along the Line of Control (LoC) to mark Pakistan's Independence Day. Meanwhile, Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion also exchanged sweets with 18 BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) at the India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari.

West Bengal: Border Security Force (BSF) 51 Battalion exchanged sweets with 18 BGB (Border Guard Bangladesh) at India-Bangladesh border in Phulbari, on the occasion of #IndependenceDay2021

On-ground visuals from Zero Bridge in Srinagar were also accessed by Republic Media Network that depicted beautiful view surronded with national flag and people singing patriotic songs. As citizens were seen enjoying the occasion of Independence Day, local councilor Aquib talked about the change that is witnessed since the abrogation of Article 370.

"You can witness the change is here as before two years no one could go out with patriotic energy. Every common Kashmiri wants to come out for the nation, this is what we want. This is the idea of India, we have suffered enough under the so-called leadership of 70 years and Pakistan now we are the leaders and want to lead Kashmir this way," added Aquib.

PM Modi talks about conducting Assembly Polls in Kashmir

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the delimitation exercise was underway in Jammu and Kashmir and that assembly polls in the UT would be held soon. He also spoke about the need for inclusive growth of all corners of India stating that development was now visible on the ground in J&K.