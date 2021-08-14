Independence Day: Jaishankar Inaugurates 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' Organised By ICCR

The ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) in Delhi, was inaugurated by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, August 14, ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Inaugurated @iccr_hq#AmritMahotsav Gala Performance. A fitting celebration of a historic milestone. 74th year as a free nation is the starting point to envision where we will be on our centenary."

Jaishankar inaugurates 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

Speaking on the occasion the Minister noted, "We would be marking a historic milestone (on Aug 15). This is certainly a moment for celebration, but equally one for introspection & renewed resolve."

He also applauded the participants' efforts during the event. The event was organised by the ICCR as part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to mark the 74th anniversary of India's independence. The International Council on Cultural Relations (ICCR) works to improve cultural relations, mutual understanding, and cultural exchanges with other countries and people.

Indian Diaspora Organisation to hoist Indian National flag at Times Square

The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) will host a day-long event on August 15 that will include the unfurling of the beautiful tricolour flag at Times Square. The Empire State Building will be lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour for the first India Day billboard, which will be displayed for 24 hours in Times Square.

A gala cruise on the Hudson River will conclude the special day, which will be attended by top government officials, prominent dignitaries, and members of the Indian American community. A 24-hour Independence Day message will also be broadcast on Times Square's largest Jumbotron.

Independence Day rehearsals at Red Fort

On Friday, a full dress rehearsal was held at Red Fort in the national capital amid tight security in preparation for the August 15 Independence Day celebrations. A march past was held in the Red Fort's arena as part of the rehearsals. Meanwhile, on August 15, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. The Red Fort is only accessible to cars that have a valid Delhi Traffic Police clearance.

Picture Credit: ANI/MyGov.in