Independence Day: Kejriwal, Other State CMs Extend Greetings; Commemorate Past Leaders

On the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, chief ministers of all states extended their heartfelt greetings, while commemorating the struggles of Indian freedom fighters in freeing the country from British colonial rule.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remembered those leaders who made India's independence a reality, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to take a pledge to liberate the country from poverty and social injustices.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Independence Day speech at the Red Fort, state chief ministers took to their social media accounts to extend their Independence Day greetings.

A special occasion as India celebrates Independence Day

Wishing people on the special occasion, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai tweeted, “Happy 75th Independence Day Celebrations to all Indians. Sincere salutations to all freedom fighters who fought for an independent India. Let us perform the duty of preservation along with the celebration of freedom. (sic)”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the day a celebration of freedom. Taking to his Twitter handle, the UP CM wrote, “For the independence of Mother India, there was resistance from the British in every corner of the country including villages, towns and forests. On the occasion of Independence Day, let us salute all the revolutionaries who have amazed the whole world with their indomitable valour and give meaning to the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Jai Hind!”

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated all countrymen on the “festival of freedom”, and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shared a video of his Independence Day greeting. In the video, the Rajasthan CM remembered the many freedom fighters and paid tribute to leaders who came before him and worked for the country. Gehlot said that India is rich and diverse and has fought to embrace its diversity, which future generations need to keep.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio also remembered the country's freedom fighters and martyrs “whose sacrifices have enabled us to live in an independent country.”

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan took the opportunity to urge citizens to fight against the many injustices prevailing in the society. “Today, let's take the pledge that we will liberate our country from the shackles of poverty, caste discrimination, gender inequality, communal ideologies, sectarianism & all social injustices to recapture the meaning of freedom in all its glory. Happy Independence Day,” the Kerala CM tweeted.

Ahead of the celebrations, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the Patriotic Curriculum to be implemented in Delhi schools. Kejriwal claimed that the move will bring love and patriotism towards the country in the minds of children and will inspire them to work for the betterment of India.

(Image: ANI/Twitter)