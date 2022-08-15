Independence Day: Living Freely Because Of Freedom Fighters' Supreme Sacrifices, Says Delhi LG

New Delhi, Aug 15(PTI) Lt Governor VK Saxena hoisted the national flag at Raj Niwas on Monday, paying homage to the martyrs and freedom fighters on the 76th Independence Day.

A contingent of Delhi Police saluted the national flag on the occasion. The LG felicitated freedom fighter Gobind Vashistha Narayan Pandey, a resident of Burari, who served in Azad Hind Fauj founded by Subhash Chandra Bose.

"We are living freely because of the supreme sacrifices made by the freedom fighters. 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is celebration of the lives and sacrifices of our great heroes who earned us independence," he said.

The officers and staff of LG Secretariat attended the function. PTI VIT RCJ

