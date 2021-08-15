Independence Day: More Than 1.5 Cr Indians Record, Upload National Anthem On Govt Portal

As India prepares to celebrate Independence Day, the Ministry of Culture on Saturday, 14 August 2021, informed that more than 1.5 crore Indians from India and across the globe have recorded and submitted recordings of themselves singing the national anthem.

1.5 crore Indians upload videos singing National Anthem

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture on the special occasion of Independence Day, the entire country has expressed joyous participation in the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav,' in which more than 1.5 crore Indians uploaded videos of themselves singing the national anthem, setting a new record on the 74th anniversary of the country's independence. "This is evidence of the inherent unity, strength and harmony of India," said the ministry.

Earlier, on July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a clarion call to the citizens of the country to sing the national anthem together in Mann Ki Baat. "Like a mantra, the invitation call permeated the hearts and minds of India's people, who together have now established history and an unequalled record," the ministry added.

The Ministry of Culture has devised a platform that allows anyone to sing the national anthem and post it to the website by August 15. People from all over the country, from all walks of life, actively participated in this one-of-a-kind project, as seen by the record-breaking statistics. No one wanted to be left out of this sense of community and shared pride, be it children, old folks, youth, or women.

According to the ministry, great artists, well-known scholars, top leaders, senior commanders, brave soldiers, famous sportsmen, farmers, labourers, and persons with special needs all sung the national song in unison. "The voices singing Jana Gana Mana were resonating from all directions," it reported, "from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Arunachal Pradesh to Kutch."

"The national anthem is a symbol of our pride. This program of singing the national anthem has not only created enthusiasm among all but the whole world has also got the message of strong unity of India," added the Ministry.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

PM Modi has often shared his vision of building a new, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat by the year 2022. To commemorate the monumental occasion, all departments and ministries are directed to host a set of activities for a resurgent, self-reliant Bharat.

The Centre will be inaugurating the curtain-raiser activities as components of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav which commenced exactly 75 weeks before August 15, 2022, on March 12, 2021. To mark 75 years of freedom for India, the Centre has proposed several events for the occasion.



Today’s #AmritMahotsav programme begins from Sabarmati Ashram, from where the Dandi March began. The March had a key role in furthering a spirit of pride and Aatmanirbharta among India’s people. Going #VocalForLocal is a wonderful tribute to Bapu and our great freedom fighters. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021

(With ANI inputs)

Image: Twitter/ @Piyush Goyal