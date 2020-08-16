Independence Day: National Flag Unfurled At New York's Times Square For The First Time

Participating in the global celebration of 74th Independence Day of India, the national flag was hoisted at the iconic Times Square in New York City on Saturday, August 15.

It was for the first time that the tricoloured flag was unfurled alongside the American national flag at the Times Square. As per reports, more than two hundred Indian Americans were there to witness the Indian flag soaring high in the skies of the United States. The people even chanted patriotic slogans and raised their own flags.

The flag was hoisted at the Times Square by Consul General of India in New York, Randhir Jaiswal who the guest of honour at the event. Moreover, the former president of the Federation of Indian Association (FIA) Alok Kumar and the organisers of the historic event informed that the event was put together keeping in mind the required precautionary measures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While speaking to ANI Randhir Jaiswal said, “Unfurling the Indian tricolour is a matter of great honour anywhere at any time. Today being August 15, and in this times square, the historic place is a matter of even greater pride. I am so honoured so humbled so privileged to be doing so.”

"So many people have come to participate even in this testing COVID-19 times. But We are maintaining social distancing...This is a historic event as the first time in the history we are hosting tricolour here. For mother India, we are always together,” he added.

Empire State building illuminated

Apart from the historic flag hoisting at the Times Square, New York's iconic Empire State building was also illuminated on Saturday in the colours of the Indian flag adhering to the annual tradition. The FIA also organises its flagship event of India Day parade to mark India’s independence. However, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, all public gatherings were cancelled in New York City. This was also one of the reasons that led the organisers to put up an event at Times Square.

Celebrating #IndiaDay in NYC! We’re recreating the Indian flag in our lights this evening in honor of India’s Independence Day. #ESBright



— Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) August 15, 2020

(WIth ANI Inputs)