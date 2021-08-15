Addressing the people on Independence Day, PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to continue reservation in educational institutions and public employment. This assumes significance as the opposition parties have often accused BJP of seeking to do away with reservation. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday, he explained that it was necessary to support the underprivileged sections of society for India to reach greater heights.

The PM remarked, "The full utilization of India's strength is very essential to propel India to greater heights. That's why, we have to handhold those sections and regions that have been left behind. Reservation is guaranteed for Dalits, backward, Adivasis and the poor belonging to the general category. Recently, a decision was taken to accord reservation to OBCs in the All-India quota in medical education. States have been given the right to prepare the list of OBCs by passing a law in Parliament."

Maintaining that development should be all-inclusive and reach all corners of India including the Northeast, he added, "Today, a new history of connectivity is being scripted in the Northeast. This connectivity is of hearts as well as infrastructure. Very soon, all state capitals in the Northeast will be connected by Railways. Owing to the Act East Policy, the Northeast is getting connected to Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia."

Parliament passes key OBC bill

PM Modi's assurance on reservation comes merely days after Parliament passed The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill. The aforesaid legislation was necessitated after the SC's verdict in the Maratha reservation case pronounced on May 5. A 5-judge bench held in a 3:2 majority verdict that the 102nd Constitution amendment gives exclusive power to the Centre to identify and declare SEBC as only the President can notify the list. However, the Centre clarified that it was not against states and Union Territories having their separate list of backward classes.

On July 1, the apex court dismissed the Union government's petition seeking a review of this judgment. In the 'Statement of Objects and Reasons' of the bill, Union Minister Virendra Kumar stated, "In order to adequately clarify that the State Government and Union territories are empowered to prepare and maintain their own State List/ Union territory List of SEBCs and with a view to maintain the federal structure of this country, there is a need to amend article 342A and make consequential amendments in articles 338B and 366 of the Constitution". Earlier, the Centre announced a 27% reservation for OBCs and a 10% reservation for the economically weaker section (EWS) category in the all-India quota for undergraduate and postgraduate medical courses.