Independence Day: PM Modi Asserts Key Developments To Boost Connectivity In North East

In his address to the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted major developments in the country in the coming years. Among those, are some for the northeastern states, that have gone neglected for several years in the past.

A slew of railway projects undertaken in North East: PM Modi

PM Modi in his speech made several significant announcements, including the development of a slew of railway projects in the region. He declared that a new history of connectivity is being written in India’s northeast on Independence Day.

"Today, a new history of connectivity is being written in the North East. The work of connecting all the state capitals of the North-East with rail service is going to be completed very soon," he said. "Rail services will be connecting every capital of the Northeast very soon. Under the Act East Policy, Northeastern states are being connected to Bangladesh, Myanmar and South East Asia," PM added in his speech from Red Fort.

Supporting PM’s statement, a spokesperson of the Northeastern Frontier Railway (NF Railway) told news agency PTI that development of rail infrastructure in the eight states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura and Sikkim has been given priority under the Modi government.

He further explained that NFR is aiming to wind up the major projects (around 11 of 19) across eight states by 2022-2023, however, there is a range of issues that have plagued the development of the projects. The spokesperson further explained that the remaining work will take more time with inevitable cost and time over-runs. The 19 railway projects, which span 2,008 km and include 13 new lines and 6 track doublings, are being implemented at a cost of Rs 75,579 crore.

International railway projects connecting Bangladesh to North-East states

Apart from these projects, the NFR is also constructing two international railway projects with the support of IRCON, including a 12.03-kilometre new broad gauge railway line from Agartala, Tripura, to Akhaura, Bangladesh, and an 18.6-kilometre railway line from Jogbani, Bihar, to Biratnagar, Nepal. Officials said the Rs 980 crore Agartala-Akhuara rail project will be completed by December.

While the Indian portion is finished, the Bangladesh portion, which was delayed owing to Covid limitations, is expected to be finished by December.



Image: PTI

With PTI Inputs