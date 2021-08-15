Independence Day: PM Modi Concludes Speech With Patriotic Poem 'Yahi Samay Hai'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded his Independence Day address by reciting a poem. The Prime Minister's Office has also posted the patriotic poem on its official Twitter handle.

PM Modi concludes speech with 'Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai'

While addressing the nation from Red Fort on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day after hoisting the Indian Tricolour, Prime Minister Modi decided to conclude his speech in verse.

Here's a roughly translated version of the Hindi poem:

“This is the time, the right time,

India's precious time.

There is nothing you can't achieve,

There is nothing you can't do,

Rise up, join each other,

Realise your potential,

Realise your duties,

This is India's precious time,

This is the time, the right time,

India's precious time,

It has the power of innumerable shoulders,

With Patriotism everywhere,

Rise, wave the Tricolour,

Give shape to the future of India.”

यही समय है, सही समय है,



भारत का अनमोल समय है।



असंख्य भुजाओं की शक्ति है,



हर तरफ़ देश की भक्ति है,



तुम उठो तिरंगा लहरा दो,



तुम उठो तिरंगा लहरा दो,

भारत के भाग्य को फहरा दो

यही समय है, सही समय है, भारत का अनमोल समय है।



कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो कर ना सको,



कुछ ऐसा नहीं जो पा ना सको,



तुम उठ जाओ, तुम जुट जाओ,



सामर्थ्य को अपने पहचानो,



कर्तव्य को अपने सब जानो,



भारत का ये अनमोल समय है,



यही समय है, सही समय है

PM Modi's address on Independence Day

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi appreciated athletes who made India proud at the Tokyo Olympics and the efforts made by India's COVID-19 warriors. Lauding India's Olympics winners, the Indian Prime Minister said that the athletes have not only won hearts but have also inspired future generations.

PM Modi informed that in 75 weeks of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 'Vande Bharat' trains will connect different parts of the country.

He also gave a call for ‘Sabka Prayas’ along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ towards building a new India. The Prime Minister stressed India’s goal to become independent or Aatmanirbhar.

PM Modi also said that the development of Jammu and Kashmir is visible on the ground and preparations are underway for Assembly polls there.

Helicopters shower petals as PM hoists Tricolour

For the first time, two Indian Air Force Mi 17 1V helicopters showered petals as soon as the Tricolour was hoisted by the Prime Minister. A combined Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard then gave PM Modi a general salute. The Indian Prime Minister then inspected the Guard of Honour, who was stationed in front of the Indian flag.

